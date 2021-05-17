Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Hits $406.13 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $24.60 billion and $406.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $198.50 or 0.00456753 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00228846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.01273507 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.90 or 0.01180172 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

