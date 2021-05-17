Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $150.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

