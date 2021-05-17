Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Altabancorp (ALTA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) recently:

5/6/2021 – Altabancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Altabancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/27/2021 – Altabancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/16/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/14/2021 – Altabancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/6/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $43.14 on Monday. Altabancorp has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.