Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Q2 (QTWO)

5/13/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $128.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/4/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

4/21/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

4/13/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

QTWO stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.23. 9,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,113. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,478,875.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,835.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

