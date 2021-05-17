Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roblox (RBLX)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 5/17/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/11/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/11/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $83.00.
  • 5/10/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/4/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/5/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

RBLX traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 324,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit