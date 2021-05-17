iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $270.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

