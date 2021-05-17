iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Holdings Lowered by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

WOOD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,999. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.