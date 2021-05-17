iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 85.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

