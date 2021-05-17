iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01.

