iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,799,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $233.09. 46,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,885. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $238.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

