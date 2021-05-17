iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $219.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,580,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

