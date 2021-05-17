iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

