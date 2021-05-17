iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,257,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $288.18. 5,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.81 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

