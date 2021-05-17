iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $416.17. 242,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $292.92 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

