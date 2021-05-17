iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

