Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “
Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $254.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
