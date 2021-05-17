Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $254.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Iteris by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

