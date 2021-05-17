Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $89.17. 7,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,079 shares of company stock worth $667,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Earnings History and Estimates for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit