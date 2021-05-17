Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $89.17. 7,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,079 shares of company stock worth $667,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.