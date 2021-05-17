Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PAG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $92.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

