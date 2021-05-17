Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $925,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.54.

