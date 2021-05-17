Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.86% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

DNOV opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

