Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 923 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $46,857,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,935 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $124.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.