Jeffrey Patrick Yip Sells 109,700 Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

Shares of CVE FIL traded up C$1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,648. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -44.79. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$9.62.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

