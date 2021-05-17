JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.16 on Monday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

