JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $155.44 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

