JMG Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

