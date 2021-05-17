JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 2,353 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the period.

VV opened at $194.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.50. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $130.14 and a twelve month high of $197.04.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

