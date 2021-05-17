Jobchain (JOB) Reaches Market Cap of $7.78 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $258,867.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00087439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.01293526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00062531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00115426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,952,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

