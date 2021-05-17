Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages have commented on JMPLY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $92.00 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Comments


