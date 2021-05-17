JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £108

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPX. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPX stock opened at £121.80 ($159.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of £118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of £114.91. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 52 week high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.