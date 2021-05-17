JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,362,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,580. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $498.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

