KARMA Price Down 49.1% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $92.47 million and $434.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005816 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00110896 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.