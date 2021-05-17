Katalyo Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00089284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00450122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00228573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.58 or 0.01325392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

