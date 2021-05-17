KE (BEKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEKE stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

