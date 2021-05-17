Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 387 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comerica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

