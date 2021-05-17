Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 6,278 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

