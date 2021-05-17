Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $173.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $174.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.