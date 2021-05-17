Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $418.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $282.25 and a one year high of $424.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.47 and a 200 day moving average of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

