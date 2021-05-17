Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 1,796 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

