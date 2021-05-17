Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $8.33 on Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $686,079.25 and approximately $23,024.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00018664 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00085627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.01298493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00064017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00116373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.