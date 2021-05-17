Kendall Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,641 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

