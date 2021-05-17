KeyCorp Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $277.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $228.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.