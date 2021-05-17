KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,952 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $33,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

KEY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 68,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,570. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

