Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEYUF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.96.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

