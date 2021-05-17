Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KGDEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CICC Research upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingdee International Software Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of KGDEY stock opened at $300.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.68 and a beta of 0.33. Kingdee International Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $523.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.63.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

