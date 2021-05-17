KnowBe4 (KNBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNBE stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

