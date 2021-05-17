KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s previous close.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

KNBE opened at $18.69 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

