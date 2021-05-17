Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $2.08 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004700 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $261.81 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00542362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00200469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00261026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015310 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,824,004 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.