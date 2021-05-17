Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of KEP opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.