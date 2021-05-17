Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $158.11 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $160.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

