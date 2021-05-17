Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,350 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $17,883,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $130,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $150.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,816.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.